GCB MD Reassures Ga State of Continuous Support



Accra: In a significant step to strengthen its relationship with the Ga Traditional Authority and the Ga State, the leadership of GCB Bank PLC (GCB) paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse. The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce the Bank’s new Managing Director (MD), Farihan Alhassan, to His Royal Majesty (HRM) King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and to deepen the relationship between the Bank and the Stool.





According to Ghana News Agency, the visit marked a key moment for GCB as it transitions into a new era of leadership with the new MD, appointed earlier this year, engaging with the Ga Mantse and his Council. The visit also aimed to assure His Royal Majesty of the Bank’s commitment to the relationship with the Ga State, which has endured over 70 years. This commitment is reflected in several projects, including the Bank’s recent sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an ultramodern Paediatric Unit at the University of Ghana Hospital, support for infrastructural improvements at Bishop Girls’ School, and support to the Azumah Nelson ‘Zoom Zoom’ Clinics aimed at empowering the youth through sports.





During the visit, Mr. Alhassan acknowledged the efforts of the Ga Mantse in improving the Ga State, particularly through initiatives like the Ga Girl Child Education Project and Support Fund, the Ga-Dangme Educational Fund, the Ga Mantse ICT Entrepreneurial and Skill Development Fund, and the Ga Mantse Health, Environmental and Sanitation Fund. The GCB MD expressed gratitude to the King for his role in maintaining peace and security within the Ga State.





He stated, “Our visit today serves two key purposes. Firstly, we are here to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Overlord for granting us the land on which we operate and for ensuring a safe and stable environment for business. Secondly, I recognize the significance of formally introducing myself to the custodians of the land and seeking their blessings as I embark on my assignment.” He added that GCB Bank is committed to continuing its agenda of supporting key developmental projects and initiatives aligned with community needs.





On his part, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II welcomed the MD and prayed for his success as he assumed leadership of the Bank. He also welcomed the Bank’s position to partner with the Ga State to drive development. He said, “On behalf of the Ga State, we appreciate your continuous support over the years and we look forward to an even more successful relationship which enures to the people and communities of the State and to the country at large.”





The GCB delegation included Abraham Fergurson, Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, Deputy Managing Director – Operations, Sina Kamagate, Executive Head of Retail Banking, Amma Agyemang Kusi Appouh, Board Secretary, Theophilus Aryee, Chief Risk Officer, Benjamin Kyei Armoo, Chief Compliance Officer, and Abel Lomotey Daitey, Chief Digital Officer.

