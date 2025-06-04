GCAA and GACL Extend Operational Hours for Prempeh I and Tamale Airports



Accra: The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have announced an extension of operational hours for Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) and Tamale International Airport (TIA). Prempeh International Airport will now operate until 11pm, while Tamale International Airport will extend its hours to 10pm.





According to Ghana News Agency, the extension aims to provide passengers traveling to these destinations with the convenience of connecting flights from Kotoka International Airport to Kumasi and Tamale at any time. This change allows passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, and other regions to connect to Kumasi and Tamale without needing to stay overnight in Accra, as flights will now be available after 8pm.





Authorities stated that the new operational hours align with the government’s reset agenda to revitalize the economy, anchored by the 24-hour economy policy. This initiative is expected to enhance the livelihoods of Ghanaians, particularly the residents of Kumasi and Tamale.





Concessionaires at these airports, including car rental companies and food and beverage vendors, have expressed optimism about the potential increase in revenue due to longer operational hours. Domestic airlines have been encouraged to increase flight frequencies on these routes to accommodate the new schedule. Additionally, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to inform airlines of the changes.

