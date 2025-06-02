GAEC is Central to Ghana’s Development – Parliamentary Committee Chair



Accra: The Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology, Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, has hailed the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) as a national asset with untapped potential to address Ghana’s developmental challenges. Describing GAEC as ‘the epicentre of solutions,’ Mr. Addo said the Commission’s work in nuclear science and its wide-ranging applications, from agriculture and healthcare to energy, water management, oil and gas, and telecommunications positioned it as a key driver of national progress.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Addo expressed concern during a working visit to the Commission at Kwabenya in Accra, noting that GAEC lacks the support it truly deserves despite its capabilities. Citing global examples, he pointed out how other countries use nuclear technology to preserve perishables like bananas for up to six months, while Ghana continues to grapple with post-harvest losses.





The Committee’s visit was part of its oversight responsibilities, aiming to foster deeper engagement with scientific institutions to support policy formulation and national development. The delegation toured laboratories at the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS) and was briefed on GAEC’s innovations and ongoing projects. Members also visited parts of GAEC’s land currently under threat from encroachment.





While on the site, they encountered illegal construction by land guards, who fled upon the arrival of the Committee and accompanying military officers. Some unauthorized structures were dismantled, and construction equipment seized. The Committee pledged to support GAEC in safeguarding its lands and urged stronger law enforcement to deter future encroachments.





During an interaction with staff, GAEC raised concerns over inadequate funding and the restrictive Fees and Charges regime mandated by Parliament, which limits the Commission’s ability to generate revenue through commercial services. Mr. Addo acknowledged the issue and assured the Commission of the Committee’s willingness to advocate for policy revisions. He suggested revisiting the current fees structure to allow GAEC to charge market rates for specialised services.





Mr. Addo also encouraged GAEC to increase public education and stakeholder outreach to raise awareness about its work, emphasizing the importance of open communication with Parliament, especially when drafting science-related legislation. He reiterated Parliament’s readiness to support the Commission’s mandate and legislative needs.





Professor Hamza Adam, Ranking Member of the Committee and MP for Kumbungu, praised GAEC’s contributions but lamented the low appreciation of science among the public and some lawmakers. He urged GAEC to simplify its communication to make science more accessible and increase public support.





Founded in 1963, GAEC is Ghana’s premier institution for nuclear research and its peaceful application. Its work spans radiotherapy, cancer treatment, food preservation, water quality testing, and clean energy development.

