Free Primary Healthcare Initiative Shows Steady Progress, Says Health Minister



Accra: Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Health Minister, has reported that the Government’s Free Primary Healthcare Initiative is making steady progress. He mentioned that the government is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to design, finalize, implement, and monitor the program. The minister expressed optimism about the initiative’s potential to transform primary healthcare access in Ghana, ensuring that quality services are delivered equitably and sustainably across all communities.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Akandoh made this disclosure during his half-year report at a press conference held as part of the Government’s Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra. The Government Accountability Series, organized by the Presidency Communications Bureau, aims to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Addressing the subject of emergency services, Mr. Akandoh emphasized the critical nature of timely responses, stating, “As we all know, emergencies cannot wait – we must re

spond to them as they happen.” In line with this, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) is collaborating with St John Ambulance to establish a network of community first responders.

Additionally, the Health Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to repair non-operational ambulances while exploring opportunities to expand the current fleet, demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency response at the community level.