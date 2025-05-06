Fourth Goeviwo Festival Launched at Adaklu Kodzobi

Adaklu Kodzobi: The fourth Goeviwo Za (Festival), celebrating the descendants of Goeviwo across Ghana, Togo, and Benin, commenced with a vibrant ceremony at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district. This annual event rotates among the Goeviwo communities, highlighting their shared heritage and cultural ties.

According to Ghana News Agency, the week-long festival, which will unfold from August 4th to 10th, centers on the theme ‘Uniting for Development through Festivals.’ The celebrations will culminate in a grand durbar on August 9th. Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Chairman of the Planning Committee, explained that the communities, descendants of Togbe Goe post-migration from Notsie in Togo, were previously celebrated under ‘Norvisi Za’ until its cessation in 1954. The festival has since been revived as Goeviwo Za to fund development projects in host communities while showcasing their rich cultural heritage.

The Chairman emphasized efforts to include additional Goeviwo communities in Ghana, Togo, and Benin in the celebrations. Currently, six communities-Adaklu Goefe, Adaklu Kodzobi, Tsrukpe, Goeviefe, Have, and Woadze-form the core participants. Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, commended his fellow chiefs for fostering unity and development across the communities. He urged community members to contribute to the festival’s success, underscoring the strength found in unity.

The event saw the attendance of the Central Planning Committee members, Togbe Asemtsra IX, Paramount Chief of Have Traditional Area, and representatives from other communities. An appeal for funds during the launch successfully raised GHC14,000.

Source: Ghana News Agency