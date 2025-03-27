Former NSB Boss and Wife Seek High Court Bail Amid State Loot Allegations



Accra: A Human Rights Court will on Friday, March 28, hear the bail application put in by Kwabena Adu Boahene, former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and his wife Angela Adjei Boateng. The couple are seeking bail at the court, pending investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).





According to Ghana News Agency, the couple filed the motion against the EOCO and the Attorney General following their inability to execute their bail while in custody. Adu Boahene was granted bail in the sum of GHC120 million, while his wife was offered GHC80 million. Both are required to provide justification for their respective bail sums.





The couple have not been able to execute the bail extended to them, prompting their lawyers to approach a Human Rights Court (High Court Division) to seek bail pending investigations. The former NSB boss and his wife are being held over alleged state loot accusations, having been accused of diverting GHC39.4 million after signing a seven-million-dollar Cyber Defense Software Contract.





They are before the court on the grounds that the bail offered to them was ‘onerous.’ They have spent more than 48 hours in custody without access to legal representation. Adu Boahene, who was the deputy director of NSB in 2016 and became the Director in 2017, was taken into custody following a change in government. Angela, involved in business with Adu Boahene, was also arrested when she went to inquire about her husband’s situation.





On March 20, 2025, Adu Boahene arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on a British Airways flight and was immediately handcuffed and taken to EOCO cells. The next day, Angela was arrested when she went to check on her husband. Both have been in EOCO custody since then.





In their motion for bail, the couple argued that they should not be at the mercy of the respondents (EOCO and Attorney General), who have allegedly violated their rights to liberty pending investigations. They further stated, ‘It would be a travesty of justice to allow the respondents, the captor of the applicants, to determine the reasonable conditions that are requisite for their bail, given their demonstrated utmost bad faith and unmitigated prejudice in the matter.’

