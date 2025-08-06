Former Deputy Minister Calls for Forensic Audit on $30 Million Savelugu-Walewale Road Project



Accra: A former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Abu Kasangbata, has joined growing calls for a forensic audit into the $30 million Savelugu-Walewale road contract. He also accused government institutions, particularly within the road sector, of deep-rooted negligence, mismanagement, and a culture of impunity that had cost the nation a lot of fortune.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kasangbata in a statement copied to the agency in Accra, declared that the Savelugu-Walewale road contract was a reflection of systemic corruption and a clear example of how the misuse of public funds undermined national development. ‘How can a government mismanage state resources to the tune of $30 million without following proper procurement procedures or securing funding guarantees?’ he questioned.

Mr. Kasangbata described it as ‘a broken and unaccountable system’ within the Ministry of Roads and its agencies. He emphasized the need for structural and radical reforms in governance, calling for strict sanctions on

all public officials whether political appointees, civil servants, or technical advisors found culpable.

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, during the Government Accountability Series, announced this while describing the $30 million contract as ‘shocking and unjustifiable,’ stating that it lacked both technical justification and financial backing. He alleged that the deal was driven by ‘deliberate negligence and personal interest, not national priority.’

He said Mr. Agbodza minced no words in declaring that no amount of political lobbying, apologies, or backdoor negotiations would halt the government’s pursuit of justice. ‘This is not just about poor planning, it’s about robbing the taxpayer under the guise of development. We are not here to play politics; we are here to protect public funds,’ he said.

Civil society organizations have since thrown their support behind the call for a comprehensive audit of all road contracts signed between 2017 and 2024, arguing that the Savelugu-Walewale Road contract exposed a broader pa

ttern of inflated and politically motivated deals that lacked engineering oversight and feasibility assessments. Notably, the absence of basic infrastructure elements such as drainage systems in the project design had raised eyebrows among experts and watchdog groups.

Meanwhile, former Roads Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye has defended the deal and accused the current administration of politicizing infrastructural development. Mr. Abu Kasangbata has warned that failure to hold those responsible accountable would deepen public cynicism and weaken confidence in democratic governance.

‘Those involved must be punished. This must be a turning point,’ he said. ‘Ghana deserves better.’ As pressure mounts, the Savelugu-Walewale Road saga may prove to be a watershed moment in Ghana’s ongoing battle against procurement abuse, elite impunity, and institutional failure. With both current and former officials under public scrutiny, the demand for justice is louder than ever and the people are watching.