General

Foreign Aid, Borrowings Are Unreliable Options for Progressive Growth – Berekum West MP

Web DeskComments Off on Foreign Aid, Borrowings Are Unreliable Options for Progressive Growth – Berekum West MP


Berekum: Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, the Member of Parliament for Berekum West Constituency in the Bono Region, has expressed concerns over the nation’s reliance on foreign aid and borrowings, describing them as unreliable options for achieving progressive growth and development.



According to Ghana News Agency, as the nation marks its 68th Independence Anniversary, Mr. Duah emphasized the need for a shift in mindset among both private and public sector employees. He urged them to work diligently to enhance productivity. During an interview in Jinijini, the constituency capital, Mr. Duah stated, “As one people, we must forge ahead in unity, wean ourselves from foreign aid, and support President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda to build a better Ghana for all.”



Mr. Duah highlighted the importance of self-reliance, mental and economic independence, and hard work as key drivers for the nation’s socio-economic growth and prosperity. He called on Ghanaians to reflect on the sacrifices and selflessness of the country’s founding fathers, suggesting that such reflection would inspire everyone to contribute to national development.



Furthermore, Mr. Duah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the growth of education, improving infrastructure development, and undertaking initiatives for job creation and poverty reduction in the area.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Planting for Food and Jobs programme set to transform agriculture in Central Tongu District

Web Desk

Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ flagship programme in the enclave.

Highlighting the substantial benefits awaiting …
General

Climate-smart agriculture project launched in Tamale to enhance food production

Web Desk

A climate-smart agricultural project has been launched in Tamale to enhance the knowledge, practices and resilience of young small-scale farmers on climate change impact in the Northern Region.

The first phase of the nine-month project, dubbed; ‘Stre…
General

Akuapem-Mamfe re-enacts ancient tradition at annual Ohum Festival

Web Desk

The Chiefs and people of Akuapem-Mamfe in the Eastern Region have re-enacted an ancient tradition called ‘Asafosa’ at a colourful durbar during this year’s Ohum Festival.

The ancient tradition, where the chiefs and people of Mamfe, divisional chiefs…