FOMWAG Ashanti mentors students on leadership, active citizenship



The Ashanti Regional chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Ghana (FOMWAG), has organised a three-day mentorship camp for senior high school and tertiary students.

The goal was to build the capacity of participants in leadership and active citizenship to ensure personal growth, while contributing to community development as young people.

As part of the selection process, participants submitted essays identifying social challenges in their communities with suggestions on how to tackle them with the help of friends and families.

Successful applicants were then camped for three days during which resource persons mentored them on leadership skills required in solving the problems identified.

The expectation was that participants would develop a passion for active citizenship by taking leadership roles in solving local problems in their communities.

‘Empowering Tomorrow’s Leader: Active Citizenship and Personal Growth’, was the theme for the mentorship camp.

It was put together by FOMWAG

Ashanti in partnership with Star Ghana Foundation with funding from the Hewlett Foundation.

Ms. Sharifa Abdul-Rahman, Project Lead for the Mentorship Camp, said the objective was to empower the students to be able to give back to their communities after school.

She said bringing them together would not only promote networking among themselves, but also enable them to share ideas as young people with the potential of driving change in their communities.

Bringing experts and accomplished personalities to share their experiences with them would go a long way to influence their perspectives to personal and community development, she noted.

According to her, the participants were already showing signs of leadership traits with their contributions to discussions at the camp and urged them to exhibit that in their respective communities.

‘After this programme we want to see how they are going to give back to their communities by helping address the challenges they identified within their communities,’ she state

d.

Some of the participants who shared their experiences at the camp, applauded FOMWAG Ashanti and Star Ghana Foundation for enhancing their leadership skills.

They narrated how the programme had built their confidence and expressed their desire to contribute to solving challenges in their communities.

