First Deputy Speaker Ahiafor Blocks Probe into Mass Sacking of Public Servants



Accra: A motion by the New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus to investigate the termination of public service appointments made after December 7, 2024, has been dismissed by First Deputy Speaker, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, on Wednesday. The motion, led by Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, argued that the dismissals breached good governance principles and citizens’ rights.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, objected to the motion, citing ongoing legal proceedings as the basis for his objection. Mr Ahiafor upheld this objection during proceedings, emphasizing that debating the motion would violate certain parliamentary procedures. He specifically referenced Standing Order 103, indicating that debating the motion could lead to prejudicial remarks.





The motion was introduced by Mr Afenyo-Markin alongside New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Mr Patrick Boamah, and Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Old Tafo NPP MP. They contended that the dismissals violated principles of good governance and citizens’ rights. However, Mr Ahiafor’s ruling underscored the necessity to adhere to existing legal frameworks and parliamentary procedures, especially in light of the ongoing lawsuit before the Supreme Court.

