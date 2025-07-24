First Baptist School Leads Advocacy Against Harmful Social Issues



Accra: The First Baptist Church School has marked its ‘Advocacy Day’ with a passionate call on citizens and authorities to address and stop harmful social issues that threaten both individuals and the environment. The theme of the advocacy day was centered around the need for collective action against pressing social challenges such as illegal mining commonly known as galamsey, child trafficking, cybercrime, and child abuse among others.





According to Ghana News Agency, Ms. Vida Inkoom, Assistant Headteacher of the school, stated that the advocacy day served as an opportunity for the school to foster a sense of community responsibility among the pupils. Ms. Inkoom emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of certain activities that were damaging to nature, society, and future generations. By raising awareness, the school hoped to inspire actions that would lead to lasting change.





She explained that these issues were not just isolated problems but represented serious threats that affected the well-being of individuals and communities, which, when left unchecked, could have long-lasting negative impacts on the environment. This was the maiden programme, and the school aims at organizing it yearly to instill a positive mindset in the children. Ms. Inkoom appealed to decision makers to consider the future of the younger generation and quickly address issues that would affect their future, environment, and nature.





The Assistant Headteacher stressed the importance of youth involvement in solving these problems and encouraged young people to take a stand and actively engage in tackling these social issues as future leaders of the nation. The pupils of First Baptist Church School took to the streets with guidance from their teachers to engage with the local community. They spread the message through placards and inscriptions on their shirts about the destructive nature of illegal activities, which may lead to adverse effects on the environment in years to come.





They wore T-shirts with various inscriptions such as ‘corruption is an enemy,’ ‘stop child abuse,’ ‘let’s fight cybercrime,’ ‘do not destroy nature,’ ‘galamsey is killing our future,’ and ‘plant tree for life’ among others. They also highlighted the dangers of child trafficking, child abuse, cybercrime, and other criminal activities that robbed children of their futures and exposed them to exploitation and abuse.





Ms. Stephanie Ababio, a class five pupil, stressed the need for Ghanaians to rise against activities that damaged society and the future of the younger generation.

