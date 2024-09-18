Over 12,000 kilometres added to Ghana’s road network since 2017 – Asenso-Boakye



The current administration under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has added a total of 12,830 kilometres to Ghana’s road network as of December 2023, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has stated.

According to the Minister, the figure excludes other road projects currently ongoing which are yet to be captured in the data.

Describing the feat as an unprecedented achievement by any government under the Fourth Republic, Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the massive improvement on road infrastructure in the country would go down as one of the legacies of President Akufo-Addo.

He was briefing the media at Tafo in the Old Tafo Municipality on plans to dualise the Suame Roundabout – Mampong Road which has over the years been a source of frustration for motorists due to heavy traffic on that stretch.

‘At the end of 2016 the road network was 78,403 kilometres.

This has increased by 20 per cent to 94,203 kilometres by June 2023, the Minister disclosed.

He said a national

road network inventory and condition survey was currently underway and preliminary figures projected that the road network size would reach about 100,000 kilometres by the end of the exercise.

Road projects such as the Ofankor-Nsawam, Tamale-Yendi-Tatale, Agona Nkwanta- Tarkwa, Kasoa-Winneba, Adenta-Dodowa and Ahenema Kokoben-Anwiankwanta have all not been captured, according to the Minister.

Over the past seven years, a lot of investment has gone into road infrastructure both paved and unpaved to improve the quality of our roads, he noted.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the interventions over the past seven years had led to an impressive improvement on Ghana’s road network condition to 44 per cent good, 34 per cent fair, and 22 per cent poor as compared to the conditions of road prior to this government.

‘While this achievement reflects nearly three times the progress made by the previous administration within the same time frame, we acknowledge that there is still more work to be done, and our government remains

committed to providing more roads to further enhance our nation’s infrastructure,’ he assured.

He said the Government understand the profound role that infrastructure plays in driving economic growth, enhancing connectivity, and improving the quality of life for citizens.

Source: Ghana News Agency