Finance Minister Maintains 2025 Economic Targets Amid Mid-Year Review



Accra: Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister for Finance, has announced that the economic developments in the first half of the year do not necessitate any changes to the macroeconomic targets and appropriations for 2025. This statement was made during his presentation of the 2025 Mid-year budget review to Parliament on Thursday.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Finance Minister emphasized that the economic trajectory observed so far this year aligns with the government’s expectations, thereby supporting the decision to maintain the current fiscal strategy. Dr Forson’s presentation highlighted the government’s commitment to adhering to the established economic framework, suggesting confidence in the country’s financial planning and projections for the remainder of the year.