Finals of UG Corporate Football League to Conclude with Exciting Matches



Accra: After 19 weeks of football action, the University of Ghana Corporate Football League is set to climax with its 20th-week fixture, the much-anticipated ‘Grand Finale,’ on Friday, July 25th, 2025. Details of the grand finale to be played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium were announced at a press conference on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, dignitaries present at the presser included Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, Head of RITE Sports Services; Dr. Austin W. Luguterah, Director of the University’s Sports and Wellness Directorate; Mr. Yakub Alfa Suleiman, Director of Operations at Corporate Sports Ghana; sponsors and partners; and representatives of the four teams playing on Friday.





Dr. Luguterah provided an overview of the league’s journey, recalling how it all began with a gala event in November 2024, which set the tone for the kickoff of the UG Corporate Football League on February 21st, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium. He expressed appreciation to all participating teams for their commitment and passion throughout the tournament and acknowledged the league’s key sponsors, Glico General Insurance, Viggo Energy, Socaloca, and the Ghana Football Association, for their invaluable support.





Mr. Sakyi announced that the final games will kick off at 5:00 PM at the University of Ghana Stadium, with matches played in two halves of 30 minutes each, and a 15-minute halftime break. Special invited guests for the finals include Mr. Kofi Adams, the Minister of Sports and Recreation, and Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, along with CEOs of participating organizations and sponsors, who would deliver brief goodwill messages.





The third-place match is between Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club and National Petroleum Authority, while the final match (1st place) is between Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Union Ghana.





Each of the four teams took a moment to address the media and share their thoughts. The National Petroleum Authority expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, ‘We are grateful to God and the organizers for the opportunity. Even if the trophy doesn’t come home, the public knows we are a remarkable team. We invite Ghanaians to watch us in action.’





The Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club commended the organizers for a well-executed league. While disappointed to be contesting for third place, they assured the audience that they are prepared to beat NPA and finish strong.





The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority thanked their supporters and management, highlighting their impressive record. They said, ‘We beat the unbeaten Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club, the same team that defeated Union Ghana, so we believe we will prevail in the final.’





Union Ghana wrapped up the team speeches with confidence and pride, acknowledging the organizers and their coach, and reminding everyone that they won the opening gala and maintained consistent form throughout the league.





As the Grand Finale approaches, excitement is high. Fans, officials, and corporate partners are gearing up for a memorable close to what has been a remarkable 20-week tournament, one that has promoted fitness and friendly competition while showcasing the spirit of unity across Ghana’s corporate institutions.

