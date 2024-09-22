 FC Samartex, Nsoatreman exit Africa club competitions after second round defeats



Reigning Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex 1996, have been eliminated from the 2024-25 CAF Champions League after losing ?2-0 to Raja Club Athletic.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Accra, the Ghanaian side entered Saturday’s second leg with high hopes of upsetting the Moroccan Champions.

But goals from Naoufel Zerhouni and Marouane Zila gave Raja Club a comfortable victory as they progressed to the next round 4-2 on aggregate against FC Samartex, who were making their debut in the competition.

?Nsoatreman FC, on the other hand, were also knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Algerian side CS Constantine over two legs.

?The Algerian giants, after winning the first leg 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium last week, delivered another 1-0 win against Nsoatreman FC in the second leg.

?Zakaria Benchaa, who scored twice in the first leg, scored the only goal in the second leg to propel the Algerian side to the next round of the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Ghana News Agency