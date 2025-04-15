FAWE Ghana and Mastercard Foundation Launch Scholarships to Boost STEM/TVET Education



Accra: The Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE) Ghana and Mastercard Foundation have initiated a significant programme aimed at providing marginalised and disadvantaged students with the foundation to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses at the university level. This seven-year programme aims to reach 1,100 participants, offering them the essential tools and opportunities to advance in these critical fields.





According to Ghana News Agency, FAWE Ghana has established partnerships with selected Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country to grant scholarships to 600 students over the next three years. The initial cohort of 200 participants has already enrolled in institutions such as Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, and the Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Ho, and Takoradi Technical Universities. The subsequent cohorts are scheduled for recruitment in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic years.





During a press conference in Accra, Madam Anna Nabere, Programme Manager at FAWE Ghana, revealed that Phase Two of the Mastercard Foundation Programme would introduce a one-year certificate initiative. This initiative is designed to enable marginalised and disadvantaged students to pursue STEM courses at the university level, targeting 500 young individuals, with a focus on females and persons with disabilities in seven regions: North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah, Volta, Upper East, and Upper West.





Mr Richard Amoani, National Coordinator of FAWE Ghana, highlighted the challenges faced by bright students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in accessing higher education. He emphasized the organization’s commitment, in collaboration with its partners, to addressing these barriers and achieving educational parity, especially in marginalised communities. As part of the scholarships in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, each participant will receive a laptop and capital to start a business upon completing their programme.





Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, a member of FAWE Ghana, encouraged the media to take an active role in advocating for educational parity on the continent. She urged media outlets to bring attention to issues hindering girls’ education, underscoring the importance of activism in achieving educational equity.





Established in June 1993, FAWE Ghana is the national chapter of the Forum for African Women Educationalists. This non-governmental organization is committed to promoting girls’ and women’s education in Ghana, working with various stakeholders including communities, schools, civil society, and ministries to achieve gender equity and equality in education.

