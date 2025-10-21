Experience Conference 2025 Concludes with Miracles and Thanksgiving



Accra: The 2025 Experience Conference of The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) ended joyfully on Sunday with a thanksgiving service marked by praise, testimonies, and miracles, as worshippers celebrated the close of a spiritually charged week. The congregation, clad in white apparel to symbolize victory in Christ, also participated in a Holy Communion Service that sealed the week-long celebration with thanksgiving and unity.





According to Ghana News Agency, the annual conference held under the theme ‘Jesus’ brought together thousands of believers from Ghana and abroad at the Church’s Destiny Arena, Kwabenya, to renew their faith and experience God’s power. Throughout the event, worshippers shared testimonies of healing and breakthroughs, including the restoration of a paralyzed hand and an impaired vision, which many described as clear demonstrations of divine power.





Delivering the sermon at the climax, Dr. Frank Ofosu Appiah, Founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Church in Atlanta and General Overseer of Living Springs International Churches, emphasized that the Christian life was a journey of resilience. Preaching from Acts 14:19-20, he recounted how Apostle Paul was stoned in Lystra and left for dead after sharing the gospel but was revived when fellow believers surrounded him and prayed. Paul later returned to complete his mission. Dr. Ofosu Appiah said the episode reflected the triumph of faith and perseverance over adversity.





He urged Christians to cultivate the ability to ‘bounce back’ through four essentials – people, purpose, perspective, and power. He explained that believers must surround themselves with the right people, stay focused on their divine purpose, view trials as temporary, and depend on the power of God to overcome. Leading the congregation in prayer, Dr. Ofosu Appiah declared blessings of healing, restoration, protection, growth, and prosperity, urging worshippers to remain steadfast in their walk with God.





Rev Dr. Ebenezer Maama Markwei, Head Pastor of Living Streams International, during his ministration emphasized the power of prayer and the need for believers to stay in constant communion with God. For his part, Rev Eastwood Anaba, President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, spoke on loving God and worshipping Him in truth, saying genuine devotion flowed from a heart of obedience and reverence.





Convened by Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Chairman of TMHCI, the conference featured inspiring musical ministrations by The Destiny Songs, Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, MOG, Akesse Brempong, Team Eternity, and Joyful Way Incorporated, whose performances lifted the atmosphere with songs of praise and gratitude. Participants described the event as a refreshing spiritual experience.





Ms. Fafa Fortune said she was strengthened by the reminder that ‘there is a purpose for whatever God does in our lives.’ Mr. Bernard Bioh, a long-time member, said every edition of the Experience Conference came with ‘immense blessings,’ while Mrs. Eunice Asamoah Nyarko described the climax as ‘captivating, engaging, and full of miracles.’ Mr. Samuel Dartey, attending for the first time, said he was touched by the music and inspired by the message on resilience.





The 2025 Experience Conference ended on a high note, leaving worshippers renewed in faith and conviction that God remains loving even in their trials.

