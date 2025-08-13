Ex-Convict Remanded Over Auto Robbery at Accra Circuit Court



Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded an ex-convict, Vincent Gbetorglo, into police custody for his alleged involvement in the robbery of a taxi driver at Haatso. Gbetorglo, a barber, is said to have committed the offence with two accomplices; Peter Akakpo, alias Dompe, and one Ali, who are currently at large.





According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution stated that the three allegedly snatched a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number GM 292-16 on January 1, 2025. They are also accused of robbing the driver of his driver’s licence, Ghana Card, vehicle documents, a Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone, an MTN SIM card loaded with GHC13,000, and GHC700 in cash. The accused persons reportedly tied the victim, Martin Obeng, from behind against the driver’s seat to prevent him from resisting while they made away with the vehicle and other valuables.





Gbetorglo has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery. He pleaded not guilty before the court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge. He is to reappear on August 21, 2025. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye informed the court that the complainant, a taxi driver and resident of North Legon, was operating his ash-and-yellow Toyota Corolla taxi around 9:00 p.m. on January 1, 2025, when Gbetorglo and his accomplices hired him from Madina Zongo Junction to Haatso.





On reaching a section of the road near ICGC Chapel, Akakpo requested to alight. When the driver stopped, Gbetorglo, who was seated behind him, held him tightly while the others covered his face with his shirt, tied him up, and moved him to the back seat. Gbetorglo then took control of the car and drove to Westland, where they abandoned the complainant and sped off with the taxi and his belongings.





On July 30, 2025, police intelligence led to Gbetorglo’s arrest at the Accra Mall. A search on him uncovered the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy phone and two MTN SIM cards, one of which was registered in Akakpo’s name but being used by Gbetorglo, and another registered in Gbetorglo’s name. A subsequent search on his Kasoa Domeabra residence revealed another Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone and two keypad phones, one containing a SIM card registered under a different number.





DSP Nyamekye told the court that Gbetorglo, a Togolese, is an ex-convict who, in 2011, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by the Cocoa Affairs Court One, but was released in 2023 after a successful appeal. Police are continuing efforts to arrest his two alleged accomplices.

