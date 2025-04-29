Police Destroy 24 Bags of Suspected Cannabis in Keta

Keta: The Keta Divisional Police Command in the Volta Region has destroyed 24 maxim bags of suspected cannabis at Adzido in the municipality. The suspected cannabis was intercepted on December 29, 2023, and subsequently destroyed on Friday, April 25, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Maxwell Agyemang, the Keta Divisional Police Commander, disclosed that the suspected cannabis was intercepted at Adzido beach, where it had been dumped by unknown individuals. Despite a tip-off leading to the interception, no arrests have been made.

Superintendent Agyemang noted that investigations were conducted around Keta Municipality to identify and prosecute the culprits; however, no individuals have yet been linked to the act. Each of the 24 bags contained 30 wrapped pieces, with each piece estimated to be worth around GH?500, totaling GH?360,000 for all 720 pieces.

He recalled a similar operation conducted on September 27, 2024, when 78 maxim bags of marijuana were intercepted at

the same location following a tip-off. Superintendent Agyemang mentioned that the Keta Divisional Command had previously met with the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Wisdom Seade, to plan a comprehensive education program on drug abuse and addiction within the communities.

Further information suggested that many young students in senior and junior high schools were engaging in drug use, including tramadol, tamaking, and cannabis, affecting their future prospects. Superintendent Agyemang emphasized that using illicit drugs contravenes national laws and assured that the Keta police command would intensify efforts to curb drug use among the youth in the municipality. He urged the public to report any illegal drug activities that could endanger the community.

Madam Elaina Annor-Agyapong, the Senior Narcotic Drugs Control Officer at Aflao, who witnessed the exercise, highlighted the consequences of hard drug use, including sickness, mental disorders, death, and imprisonment. She encouraged youths to avoid unpresc

ribed drugs for a successful and brighter future.