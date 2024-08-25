Esi, Nana Adwoa emerge winners at semi-finals of 2024 ‘Triple S’ Challenge



Two Basic School pupils from Cape Coast and Accra have emerged winners at the second semi-finals of the 2024 Schools Sanitation Solution (Triple-S) Challenge competition organised by World Vision Ghana (WVG) and its partners.

Esi Abaka Owusu from the University Junior High School, Cape Coast in the Central Region, obtained 234 points; and Candy Nana Adwoa Okwan from the Achimota Basic School, Achimota in Accra, 200 points to beat other contestants in the second semi-finals, held in Accra.

Esi and Nana Adwoa would represent the Southern Sector, consisting two zones called the Coconut Zone (Central Region, Western Region and the Western North Region) and the Tilapia Zone (Greater Accra Region, Volta Region and Oti Region) respectively, when they meet Master Faraj Timtooni Abdul Yezid, a pupil of the Holy Child Academy, Tamale; and Miss Christiana Sefakor Sedenkor of the Koforidua Presby ‘E’ Basic School at the grand finals, the ‘Battle of Champions’ of the competition, scheduled for the National Theatre, in A

ccra on Monday September 23, 2024.

Faraj and Sefakor had been declared winners of the first semi-final stage of the competition, called the Masters Encounter for the five Northern Regions called Shea Zon and Cocoa Zone, made of the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

The contest’s overall winner would be declared and crowned Child Sanitation Diplomat at the grand finale.

The WVG, with the support of the organisers, the World Vision Ghana, a non-profit child focused organisation, in collaboration with Kings Hall Media, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Ghana Education Service support the winner to engage in identifiable sanitation projects.

There would be a sanitation fair alongside the grand finale.

At the Masters Encounter, nine contestants present, out of the 10 who made it to the semi-final stage, were grilled by a three-member panel.

The shortlisted contestants defended their scripts in an essay competition in which they participated. They demonstrated their understan

ding of environmental sanitation before the panel which asked them environmental sanitation related questions.

The competition, the fifth edition, is organised annually, and seeks to encourage children across the country to identify sanitation problems in their communities and to also help suggest sustainable solutions.

This year, the contestants wrote on the topic: ‘You Are One of the Presidential Candidates in the December 2024 General Elections. Kindly outline in your manifesto why and how you will reposition sanitation as a key driver of national development. What are your key proposals to improve the basic and environmental sanitation situation in the country?’

The competition was open to pupils from Primary Six to Junior High Two.

The World Vision Ghana said ‘more than 1,000 valid entries were received from all over the country, with the exception of the Upper West Region.’

The competition is being organised by World Vision Ghana, in partnership with Kings Hall Media Limited, Ghana Education Servic

e, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, GAMA SWP and Zoomlion Foundation.

World Vision Ghana and partners said they recognised the potential of children in the search for sustainable solutions to Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

In this regard, the partners have been engaging school children since 2018 in various sanitation campaigns to help them exhibit their knowledge and express their opinions on sanitation.

In a welcome address, Mr. Yaw Atta Arhin, World Vision Ghana WASH Technical Specialist, on behalf World Vision Ghana Country Director Laura Del Valle said the objectives of the Schools Sanitation (Triple S) Challenge competition was to encourage children to develop keen interest in environmental sanitation issues and to support them to become sanitation conscious and agents of change, influencing their peers and adults positively

It also aimed to build the capacity of children to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them and empower them to advocate the removal of ba

rriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools.

Madam Del Valle noted that the ‘lack of access to toilet facilities in schools is regrettable, it is equally worrying that many of the available toilet facilities in schools do not have changing rooms for girls.

‘This does not make the school environment conducive or friendly to the girl child, particularly those who have reached the age of puberty.’

She gave assurance that the WVG would prioritize and promote access to sustainable WASH services in communities, households, schools and healthcare facilities.

‘We believe that there is a lot more government, development partners and all of us can do to ensure that everybody everywhere has sustainable access to improved sanitation.?So, we pledge our commitment to partner the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Development Partners and all relevant stakeholders in the fight against poor sanitation and sustainable access to improved basic sanitation in the country,

‘ Madam Del Valle said.

Source: Ghana News Agency