Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to Unveil Top Entrepreneurs of All Time



Accra: The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana is preparing to announce the twenty-five topmost entrepreneurs of all time in the country at the 15th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards. This prestigious event is scheduled for Friday, August 1, 2025, and will introduce thirty distinguished individuals, marking a novel addition to the annual awards ceremony.





According to Ghana News Agency, the 15th anniversary celebration, themed ‘Celebrating 15 years of Honouring Entrepreneurial Excellence,’ will specifically honor twenty-five of Ghana’s topmost entrepreneurs of all time and five Legacy Lifetime Entrepreneurs. These individuals have been meticulously selected from a pool of over five hundred and twenty entrepreneurs who have been recognized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana since the awards’ inception in 2010.





The awards will include the Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Most Influential Entrepreneurs of All Time Award, which will be presented to business executives who have demonstrated sustained contributions to entrepreneurship throughout their careers. These accolades aim to acknowledge their vision, achievements, leadership, and profound impact on the business community, highlighting the lasting influence they have had in shaping industries and inspiring future generations.





The event will be graced by Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, who will serve as the Special Guest of Honour. His presence underscores the government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape. Established in 2010 by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards Gala Dinner serves to network, celebrate, and honor successful entrepreneurs and business executives who have shown consistent business performance, adhered to strong corporate governance, and achieved remarkable success.





Past recipients of these awards include prominent figures such as Sir Sam Jonah, Mr. Dan Kofi Okudzeto, Dr. Kwabena Adjei, Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, and HRM Togbe Afede XIV. Other notable past recipients include Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Dr. Ernest Bediako Sampong, Mr. Ghazi Azar, and Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. The event is also expected to be attended by distinguished international dignitaries, including Mr. Maher Kheir, Mr. Huseyin Gungor, Madam Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, Mr. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, and Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

