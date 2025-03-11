Enthusiasm of Women in Child Nurturing Highlighted by Reverend Niboe-Wuasi



Accra: Reverend Elizabeth M. Y. Niboe-Wuasi, Women’s Desk Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has emphasized the crucial role women play in nurturing children to become responsible adults. She asserted that the dedication and enthusiasm women exhibit in developing their children’s talents and potential cannot be overlooked.

According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Niboe-Wuasi made these remarks during an interview on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration. This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate action for gender equality,’ underscores the need for ongoing efforts to empower women through skills training, education, and leadership opportunities, with a particular focus on single mothers.

Rev. Niboe-Wuasi highlighted the significance of having the country’s first female Vice President as a role model, which should inspire young girls to pursue higher education and overcome any feelings of inferiority. She emphasized the unique capabilities of women, stating, “God made them wonderfull

y to perform wonderfully.”

She called for mutual respect and love among women, regardless of their race, color, political, or religious affiliations. Rev. Niboe-Wuasi urged that this year’s theme should serve as a benchmark for the growth and development of women.

The Reverend Minister concluded by praying for God’s continued support for women in their homes and society, acknowledging the efforts of women who work tirelessly in their own ways to positively impact society and drive development.