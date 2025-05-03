Eight Confirmed Dead in Accident on Yeji-Kumasi Highway, 11 Others in Critical Condition

Yeji: Eight people are confirmed dead in a tragic crash that happened on the Yeji-Kumasi Highway in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region. The accident left 11 others in critical condition.

According to Ghana News Agency, the bodies had since been deposited at the Yeji St Mathias Hospital mortuary and the injured were also responding to treatment at the same hospital.

Mr. Abdul Nasir Dauda, the Pru East District Chief Executive, who confirmed the incident, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and urged drivers to avoid speeding on the road.

He said the crash, which involved a Mini Bus with registration AS 4360-23 carrying 19 passengers, occurred at the Nyumuase portion of the highway. During a visit to the hospital, one of the victims told the GNA that the passengers were all businessmen engaged in the cattle business.

He said they were returning from the Ejura market to Yeji when the driver lost control of the vehicle.