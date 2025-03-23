Education Minister Pledges Non-Interference in University Management



Accra: Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to allowing the management and councils of public universities to operate independently. He emphasized the importance of academic freedom and stated that any external interference in university affairs poses a threat to this freedom.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Iddrisu assured attendees at the Second Session of the Third Congregation of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Accra that President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former vice-chancellor and an experienced academic, are committed to empowering university councils and management to perform their duties without interference.





The event, held on Friday, celebrated the conferral of Master of Philosophies (MPhil) and Master of Arts (MA) degrees on 205 students, including 116 females and 89 males. Mr Iddrisu reiterated the government’s dedication to empowering academic boards and management of public universities to perform their duties effectively, while also holding them accountable for any non-performance or illegitimate actions.





The Minister praised the Management of UniMAC for its dedication to excellence and the integration of research as a key area of study. He highlighted the government’s commitment to research functions as vital for national development and announced plans to operationalize the Ghana National Research Fund Act (Act 1056), which was passed by Parliament in 2020 to provide sustainable financial support for research activities in universities and research institutions.





Mr Iddrisu mentioned that management structures are being established with seed money from GETFund to ensure the national research fund becomes operational this year. He assured UniMAC’s management of the government’s continued support in training professionals capable of competing both locally and internationally.





Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, emphasized the institution’s commitment to equipping graduates with skills for the 21st-century economy. He highlighted the alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including quality education, gender equality, industry innovation, and reduced inequalities. Prof Mensah stressed the need for infrastructural expansion, improved student welfare, and faculty development, urging government support to achieve these objectives.





In a conversation with the Ghana News Agency, Mr James Amoh Junior, a Development Communication postgraduate student, described his academic experience as ‘transformative and enlightening,’ noting the course’s impact on his understanding of communication and sustainable development. He expressed his commitment to using his platform to inform, influence policies, and empower communities.

