Ecumenical Heads Urged to Relay National Prophecies to Office of the Presidential Envoy



Accra: The Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Office of the President, has urged all ecumenical heads to inform all prophets, men and women of God under their oversight to relay prophecies or spiritual insight of national interest to the office.





According to Ghana News Agency, this initiative aims to ensure that prophecies with implications for high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability are urgently reviewed and appropriately handled. A press statement issued by Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, explained that this effort is in the spirit of responsibility, discernment, and stewardship over the nation’s destiny.





The statement highlighted the need to strengthen national coordination on spiritual matters, especially in these times of uncertainty and complexity. In light of a recent tragic accident involving government officials, military personnel, and National Democratic Congress Party executives, the statement called for intense prayers from religious leaders for President John Mahama, the Government, State institutions, bereaved families, and the entire nation.





On behalf of the President and the Office of the Presidential Envoy, the statement extended heartfelt appreciation to the ecumenical heads and their denominations for their unwavering spiritual support, intercessory prayers, and leadership in promoting peace, moral integrity, and national unity. It emphasized the indispensable role of spiritual leaders in Ghana’s civic life, expressing hope for continued partnership and shared spiritual responsibility for the nation’s peace and prosperity.

