Ecobank Ghana Commissions Digital Learning Centre for the Deaf, Promotes Inclusive Education



Tema: Ecobank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive and equitable education with the commissioning of a refurbished Digital Learning Centre at the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project was inaugurated as part of the activities marking Ecobank Day 2025, themed ‘Enabling Inclusive Learning for All.’ This initiative is part of the bank’s three-year campaign, ‘Transforming Africa Through Education,’ under its flagship social impact initiative, the Ecobank Foundation.





During the ceremony, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, emphasized the initiative’s aim to ensure no child is left behind in the country’s digital transformation, especially those with physical or learning challenges. She remarked that the newly commissioned centre is equipped with 26 computers, accessories, furniture for students and tutors, a projector, inverter, and three years of free internet connectivity.





In collaboration with the Ghana Code Club, Ecobank has also organized a six-month ‘train-the-trainer’ workshop for both tutors and students, focusing on web development, animation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).





Mrs. Osei-Poku announced the completion of a similar facility at the Bishop Sam Memorial Basic School in Takoradi, with ongoing work at the 4 Garrison Educational Centre in Kumasi, and plans for another centre at the Methodist School for the Blind in Wa. This will bring the total number of Digital Learning Centres commissioned by Ecobank Ghana to six over the years 2023 to 2025.





Acknowledging the contributions of the bank’s partners, particularly Ghana Code Club led by Ms. Ernestina Appiah, Mrs. Osei-Poku commended the integration of assistive technologies into learning. She also praised Ecobank’s brand ambassador, King Promise, for his support.





King Promise, present at the ceremony, contributed learning materials and pledged to sponsor the secondary and tertiary education of the school’s best-performing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate for the year.





Ms. Ernestina Appiah, Founder and CEO of Ghana Code Club, highlighted the partnership with Ecobank as a shared vision to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive learning through innovation. She mentioned that the Code Club would train teachers and equip them with assistive digital learning kits and AI tools.





Mr. Isaac Arthur, Headmaster of the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, described the project as a celebration of hope, inclusion, and progress, while pledging to maintain the facility to serve its intended purpose.





Madam Helena Mensah, Director of the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service, conveyed her commendation for Ecobank Ghana’s corporate leadership in supporting inclusive education through a speech read by Madam Gloria Ntim.





Mr. Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, praised the initiative as timely and aligned with the GES agenda to integrate ICT into teaching and learning, assuring that the facility would enhance educational outcomes.





This event formed part of Ecobank Day 2025, a Group-wide corporate social responsibility activity observed across 33 African countries, aimed at improving lives in underserved communities.

