EC Urged to Organize By-Election in Anyako Electoral Area



Keta: Mr Gilbert Korbla Keklie, a concerned citizen in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, has served the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana with a reminder notice to hold a by-election in the Anyako electoral area. The notice was based on alleged breaches of Section 18 (5) and (7) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the EC to conduct by-election in the Anyako electoral after Mr Wisdom Seade, the Assembly member was elevated to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Keklie in an earlier petition in August 2025, highlighted his concern about the current state of representation in the Anyako electoral area and tasked the electoral commission to conduct a by-election to address the concerns and ensure proper representation. In a recent reminder letter dated September 08, 2025, signed by Mr Gilbert Korbla Keklie and copied to the GNA as well as to the Electoral Commission, noticed breaches regarding the Local Governance Act, and advocated on human rights matters and local governance, which was a crusader for anti-corruption.





The letter references Section 18 (5) and (7) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended which pertained to the conduct and responsibilities of local government officials and the procedures for addressing breaches. Mr Keklie in an interview with the GNA said the petition to the EC was aimed to ensure that the Anyako electoral area had proper representation in the assembly, in accordance with the laws and expected the EC to consider the petition and take appropriate action.





He said: ‘By-elections are crucial for ensuring that constituencies or electoral areas have proper representation in cases where vacancies arise or other circumstances necessitate a new election. My petition for a by-election in the Anyako Electoral Area underscores the importance of adherence to electoral laws and procedures.’ He explained that the EC was responsible for conducting elections and ensuring that electoral processes were fair and transparent and charged that circumstances had called for stronger decision on holding a by-election.





Meanwhile, Mr Wisdom Seade, the Assembly member of the Anyako electoral area had been elevated to the position of the MCE position, paving ways for a fresh election to be conducted for a new representation. GNA also gathered that the MCE had earlier tendered in his resignation as the assembly member of the area to the EC and the municipal assembly.





It was also revealed that the EC had received both the resignation letter, the petition, as well as the reminder notice and had been expected to act in accordance with section 10 (5) and (7) of the local governance Act 2006, (Act 936) as amended. However, the EC was expected to consider the petition and the reminder notice as well as decide on the next steps regarding a potential by-election in the Anyako electoral area. Others also believed that the outcome of the petition would depend on the EC’s assessment of the situation and the applicable laws and regulations.

