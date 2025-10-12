Driver’s Mate Fined GHC3,000 for Stealing Copper Pipes from Construction Site



Adenta: An Adenta Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GHC3,000 on a driver’s mate, Jonathan Ablor, for dishonestly appropriating quantities of air conditioner copper pipes valued at GHC40,000. In default of paying the fine, Ablor, aged 32, will serve a two-year imprisonment term. Charged with unlawful entry and stealing, Ablor pleaded guilty to the charges.





According to Ghana News Agency, the court, presided over by Mrs. Angela Attachie, convicted Ablor based on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly. Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo led the prosecution in the case. The complainant, Oswella Osei-Owusu, a businesswoman and estate developer, was the owner of the stolen items. Ablor resided in Teshie.





The incident occurred on October 2, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours. Abdulai Alidu, a foreman at the complainant’s uncompleted site located in East Legon Hills, witnessed Ablor cutting air conditioner copper pipes. The prosecution stated that Alidu stealthily approached and apprehended Ablor as he was about to scale a fenced wall.





Alidu raised an alarm, and with the assistance of a security man and other witnesses present, Ablor was arrested along with the stolen copper pipes. Following the incident, the complainant was informed of the theft, and a formal report was lodged at the Police station at Lakeside Estate. Ablor admitted to the offence in his caution statement.

