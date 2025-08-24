Dr Kenneth Elvis Anewenah Foundation Provides Meals to Over 1,500 in Upper East Region



Bolgatanga: Over 1,500 people, including orphans, patients, and prison inmates in the Upper East Region, have benefitted from the benevolence of the Dr Kenneth Elvis Anewenah Foundation during its annual ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Foundation, established in memory of the late Dr Anewenah, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist who passed away in 2022 at the age of 50, organised the gesture as part of activities to commemorate what would have been his 53rd birthday. It distributed takeaway packs of jollof rice, chicken, and drinks to children in orphanages including God’s Love Residential Home, Mama Laadi Children’s Home, Centre for Child Development in Bolgatanga, and Hope Children’s Place in Bongo.





The donation was also extended to patients at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo, and inmates of the Navrongo Central Prisons. The organisers said the gesture was part of the efforts to sustain the legacy of Dr Anewenah, who dedicated his life to uplifting the less privileged through philanthropy and social support.





Addressing the media on the sidelines of the programme, Mr Bamidele Amao, the Board Secretary of the Foundation, described the late Dr Anewenah, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Myturn Ltd. and Lesken Enterprise, as a man widely recognised not only for his business acumen but also for his generosity and commitment to social causes. He said while he was alive, Dr Anewenah was known for supporting orphanages, funding the education of brilliant but needy students, and creating employment opportunities for thousands across northern Ghana.





Mr Amao further announced that the Foundation would soon donate essential equipment to the War Memorial Hospital and help address challenges in other health facilities, to improve the quality of healthcare delivery. ‘We have plans to adopt a girls’ school in the Upper East Region, and for now we are considering Our Lady of Lourdes Senior High School in Navrongo and Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School, as well as adopting some orphanages to support,’ he added.





Mr Danka John Paul, a friend of the Foundation and prot©g© of Dr Anewenah, described him as ‘a humanitarian par excellence,’ adding that the Foundation’s vision was to extend his legacy nationwide by supporting underprivileged groups and helping brilliant but needy students achieve their dreams. He explained that beyond food donations, the Foundation had outlined long-term objectives, including the establishment of tuition grants, academic scholarships, and support for development projects in underserved communities, with a particular focus on promoting girls’ education.





Mr Felix Akampoi, the Director of God’s Love Residential Home, one of the beneficiary orphanages, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture, commending its efforts to sustain the legacy of the late Dr Anewenah, who he said touched many lives.

