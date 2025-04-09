Dodzi Addison Mornyuie Confirmed as Central Tongu District Chief Executive



Central Tongu: The Central Tongu District Assembly has confirmed Mr. Dodzi Addison Mornyuie as its new District Chief Executive (DCE) with an impressive 95 percent vote, garnering 38 out of 40 votes. The confirmation exercise was a testament to the confidence of the Assembly members in Mr. Mornyuie’s leadership abilities. Mr. Mornyuie, in his acceptance speech, pledged to focus on key areas that would drive development in the district. He emphasized the importance of promoting agriculture, youth empowerment, health, and education.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Mornyuie also committed to working with all stakeholders to develop Central Tongu and urged traditional authorities, assembly members, and residents to support his initiatives. Mr. Mornyuie stated that his vision for the district is centred on improving the lives of the people of Central Tongu. He pledged to be accountable to the residents and ensure transparency in his work, emphasizing the need for collaboration and support from all stakeholders to achieve his development goals.





Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, lauded Mr. Mornyuie’s endorsement, and hoped that Mr. Mornyuie would work to promote development in the district. He called on all and sundry to support Mr. Mornyuie in the discharge of his work. ‘We are confident that Mr. Mornyuie will work tirelessly to promote the development of Central Tongu,’ Mr. Gunu said. ‘We urge all stakeholders to support him in his new role and work together to achieve our development goals.’





Some members of the National Democratic Congress disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that Mr. Mornyuie’s confirmation as the Central Tongu DCE would bring renewed energy and optimism to the Assembly. ‘His appointment is a testament to his leadership abilities and his commitment to serving the people of Central Tongu,’ they added.





The Central Tongu District Assembly is now set to embark on a new chapter of development under the leadership of Mr. Mornyuie with his vision and commitment to accountability to make significant progress in the years ahead.

