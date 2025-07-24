Deputy Trade Minister Commends Twyford Ghana Ceramics for Industrial Impact



Aboadze: Mr. Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, has praised Twyford Ghana Ceramics Company Limited for its role in enhancing Ghana’s industrial development, job creation, and export growth. Mr. Ahi extended these commendations during his tour of Twyford’s advanced sanitary ware factory and the K6 production line at their ceramic facility in Aboadze, Shama municipality, Western Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Deputy Minister was welcomed and guided through the facility by Mr. Arvin Xie Zhiguo, Deputy General Manager; Mr. Henry Zhou, assistant to the Managing Director; and Mr. David Wei, Commercial Manager of Twyford Ghana Ceramics. During the visit, Mr. Ahi expressed appreciation for the cutting-edge technology employed by the company and its dedication to manufacturing high-quality ceramic products that comply with international standards.





Mr. Arvin Xie Zhiguo highlighted that Twyford Ghana Ceramics is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles and sanitary ware in West Africa and has become one of the largest employers in the Western Region, providing jobs to over 4,000 individuals. He emphasized that the company’s products are widely distributed across Africa and exported to Europe and the Americas, illustrating Ghana’s industrial prowess on a global platform.





Mr. David Wei, Business Manager, remarked that the Deputy Minister’s visit served as a strong endorsement of Twyford Ghana Ceramics’ contribution to Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda. He added that the company remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, further solidifying its status as a market leader in the West African ceramic industry.

