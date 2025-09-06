Deputy Finance Minister Urges Alumni to Support Peki College of Education

Peki: Mr. Thomas Ampem-Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, has called on former students of Peki College of Education (GOVCO) to renew their commitment to the development of their alma mater. Mr. Ampem-Nyarko, an alumnus himself, made this appeal while addressing the Old Govconians Association Homecoming and Congress at Peki, where he served as the Guest Speaker.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event was themed ‘Rebuilding Institutional Resilience – A Call for Alumni Renewed Support.’ Mr. Ampem-Nyarko emphasized the timeliness of the theme, highlighting the importance of alumni in strengthening teacher training institutions to maintain competitiveness and address challenges. He urged stakeholders, especially alumni, to focus on enhancing the institution’s resilience.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the education sector, emphasizing that teacher training remains a top priority for the current administration. He referenced President John Mahama’s focus on improving teacher education, affirming the government’s determination to continue these efforts for national development. Furthermore, Mr. Ampem-Nyarko assured the prompt payment of teacher trainee allowances each month to alleviate financial challenges faced by students.

He praised the leadership of the college and the Old Govconians Association for their ongoing support in making GOVCO a desirable institution for academic and professional development. The Deputy Minister encouraged alumni to actively support the college through mentorship programs, infrastructure assistance, and resource mobilization to elevate its status.

‘Alumni contributions are indispensable in ensuring growth and development. GOVCO needs the collective input of its old students to thrive,’ he stated. Mr. Ampem-Nyarko invoked blessings on the college and the alumni, urging them to remain united and committed to strengthening the institution. ‘May God bless GOVCO. OGA kpata kpataa,’ he concluded.