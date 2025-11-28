Denodo Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Data Integration Software Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo , a leader in data management, announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53001625, October 2025).

A complimentary excerpt, focusing on Denodo, can be found here .

The IDC MarketScape notes, “The dual imperatives of preparing data for AI and leveraging AI for data are driving the rapid transformation of the data integration software market. A central theme is the rise of agentic AI, which introduces autonomous, event-driven workflows that require real-time, trustworthy, multimodal dataflows. Vendors across the landscape are reshaping their portfolios to support these requirements, embedding automation, data-as-a-product paradigms, and governance into their integration platforms.”

The IDC MarketScape goes on to say, “Customer priorities reflect these shifts, with IDC’s research highlighting that organizations’ top investments are in AI automation to improve data worker productivity and in data quality for AI model training. At the same time, data leaders face security, privacy, and governance challenges in highly distributed and dynamic environments. These challenges align with vendor strategies emphasizing metadata-driven intelligence, observability, and fine-grained policy enforcement. The expectation is that improvements in pipeline automation, governance, and multimodal data readiness will directly impact AI adoption and outcomes.”

Denodo was recognized in the IDC MarketScape for the following strengths:

Logical data management and data virtualization depth: Strong capability to integrate and deliver governed, real-time data across heterogeneous sources without mandatory replication while supporting acceleration through caching and an embedded MPP layer when appropriate. This reduces data movement and shortens the time to solution for cross-domain analytics and AI.

Strong capability to integrate and deliver governed, real-time data across heterogeneous sources without mandatory replication while supporting acceleration through caching and an embedded MPP layer when appropriate. This reduces data movement and shortens the time to solution for cross-domain analytics and AI. Unified semantic and policy layer: A consistent metadata-driven model ties technical lineage to business semantics and tags, enabling centralized, fine-grained security (row-, column-, and cell-level with dynamic masking) and stewardship workflows across all published data services and data products.

A consistent metadata-driven model ties technical lineage to business semantics and tags, enabling centralized, fine-grained security (row-, column-, and cell-level with dynamic masking) and stewardship workflows across all published data services and data products. Broad connectivity and multimodal delivery: Extensive adapters for relational, NoSQL, APIs, files, event streams, cloud object stores, and open table formats (e.g., Delta Lake, Iceberg, and Parquet), plus native data product exposure over REST, GraphQL, OData, JDBC/ODBC, and SOAP to serve diverse consumers.

Extensive adapters for relational, NoSQL, APIs, files, event streams, cloud object stores, and open table formats (e.g., Delta Lake, Iceberg, and Parquet), plus native data product exposure over REST, GraphQL, OData, JDBC/ODBC, and SOAP to serve diverse consumers. Cloud-native operations and performance optimization: Support for hybrid and multicloud patterns, DevOps and CI/CD integration, version control, workload management, smart query acceleration, and FinOps-oriented observability help teams scale governed logical data access with predictable performance and cost.

“The reciprocal dependencies between data and AI are becoming increasingly important for many organizations,” said Stewart Bond, Research VP at IDC. “Organizations deploying agentic, generative, and predictive AI solutions are realizing the importance of metadata driven intelligence, observability and fine-grained policy enforcement. Data Integration vendors such as Denodo that enable trustworthy, governed, and AI-ready data at scale offer organizations an opportunity to achieve trusted and governed AI outcomes.”

“We are honored that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Denodo as a Leader,” said Alberto Pan, CTO at Denodo. “Denodo is here to help data leaders confidently address their security, privacy, and governance challenges in complex data landscapes.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Denodo

Denodo is a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, transforms enterprise data into reliable insights for AI, analytics, and self-service initiatives. Organizations worldwide use Denodo to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time compared to traditional data lakehouses, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. Learn more at denodo.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9591868