Denmark and Margins ID Group Strengthen Collaboration in Africa’s Digital Identity Drive



Accra: Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Jakob Linulf, has praised Margins ID Group for its pivotal role in advancing Ghana’s development and fostering the country’s digital identity initiative. At a stakeholder engagement session at the company’s Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS) facility in Accra, Ambassador Linulf commended the achievement of the Ghana Card and the company’s contribution to the nation’s progress.

According to Ghana News Agency, the ambassador recognized Margins as a significant player in the global digital identity sector, distinguishing it from many other identity companies in Africa. His visit coincides with efforts by several African nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and The Gambia, to emulate Ghana’s model in building robust national identity systems for digital transformation and socio-economic growth.

Margins ID Group’s international reputation, particularly in Denmark, was highlighted by Ambassador Linulf, who expressed support and admiration following a tour

of the factory. He was joined by Jørgen Østergård Bollesen, Head of Trade, and Linda Kafui Abbah-Foli, Commercial Advisor at the Danish Embassy in Accra.

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jr., CEO of Margins ID Group, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to enhancing international partnerships and advancing the digital identity agenda across Africa. He stressed the importance of innovation and strategic collaborations in maintaining Ghana’s leadership in digital transformation on the continent.

Mr. Baiden acknowledged Denmark’s contribution to the project and expressed a commitment to ongoing collaboration to achieve new milestones. He emphasized the wider diplomatic value of this partnership, highlighting the role of technological collaboration in strengthening cultural ties and bilateral relations.

Margins ID Group’s journey from a modest $100 investment three decades ago to becoming a technology leader exemplifies successful international cooperation in Africa’s digital transformation. The partnership with Denmark, ini

tiated in 1999, has been instrumental in establishing Ghana as a continental leader in digital identity, with the Ghana Card serving as a model for other African countries.