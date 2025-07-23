DCE Donates Sanitary Pads to Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS to Support Menstrual Hygiene



Atwima kwanwoma: Mrs. Grace Agyemang Asamoah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwanwoma, has taken a significant step in supporting girls’ education by donating sanitary pads to students of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School. This initiative aligns with the President’s efforts to promote menstrual hygiene and education for girls.





According to Ghana News Agency, the donation was conducted in partnership with the District Education Directorate and school authorities, focusing on raising awareness about menstrual health management among adolescent girls. Mrs. Asamoah stressed the necessity of access to sanitary products, emphasizing that they are essential for ensuring that girls do not miss out on educational opportunities due to menstruation.





Mrs. Asamoah further reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing challenges related to menstrual health, highlighting the active role of the District Assembly’s Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in promoting the sexual and reproductive health rights of girls. She noted that such initiatives contribute to improved school retention and empower young girls to become valuable contributors to national development.





The initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at creating an environment where every girl can manage menstruation hygienically and safely. Mrs. Asamoah encouraged the students to focus on their academic and moral development, advising them to avoid distractions and strive to become role models and future leaders of the nation.





Mrs. Cecilia Cudjoe, representing the District Director of Education, urged the students to work hard and acknowledge the government’s efforts for their welfare, motivating them to become responsible citizens and agents of positive change.





Madam Emelia Ameflu Denutsui, Headmistress of the school, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that it would significantly alleviate the financial burden on students and their families.

