CSOs Urge Government to Submit Timelines for Manifesto Implementation



Accra: Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have encouraged the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government to submit timelines for the implementation of their manifesto provisions to both the CSOs and the general public. They also urged the government to clearly communicate its strategies for funding the proposed projects, enabling the CSOs to hold the government accountable when necessary.





According to Ghana News Agency, this appeal was made at a Stakeholders’ Forum in Accra organized by the Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) Ghana, Star Ghana Foundation, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office under the UK High Commission. The forum focused on ‘Gender and Social Inclusion Analysis of Political Party Manifestos in Ghana’. The participating CSOs included the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Feminist Africa, Ghana Federation for Persons with Disability, Centre for Gender Studies (University of Ghana), Ghana Integrity Initiative, Institute for Democratic Governance, Action Aid Ghana, Amnesty International, Imani Ghana, and the Affirmative Action Law Coalition. Political parties such as the Movement for Change and Ghana Union Movement were also present.





The CSOs commended the government for its commitment to implementing the Affirmative Action Law and establishing a Gender Equity Committee. They also praised the government’s provision of engaging a minimum of five percent of persons with disabilities in public offices.





Ms. Rachel Gyabaah, a Development Practitioner and Consultant for the forum, emphasized that gender equality and social inclusion are crucial frameworks in international development, addressing systemic discrimination and inequalities faced by marginalized groups. She highlighted the importance of dismantling power imbalances rooted in intersecting identities such as gender, ethnicity, and disability to promote equitable access to opportunities across various sectors.





Ms. Gyabaah presented findings on a study of party manifestos, emphasizing the need for NETRIGHT’s advocacy to track, demand, and hold the government accountable for gender-transformative interventions. The study used methodologies such as the social relations approach, social inclusion audits, and content analysis to categorize under themes like gender equality, economic inclusion, political representation, and social protection.





Mr. Raymond Danso, Portfolio Manager, Rights to Services, Star Ghana Foundation, mentioned that the forum was timely as his organization had focused on including vulnerable groups in the electoral process since 2024. He expressed hope that the insights from the forum would trigger a commitment to bridge the gender gap, noting the persistent underrepresentation of women in decision-making and leadership positions despite ongoing efforts.





Mr. Danso also stated that CSOs have a responsibility to support the government in shaping policies, ensuring that these policies translate into actions and programs. He emphasized the role of CSOs in breaking the divide through research, advocacy for good practices, and model adoption.





Mrs. Bernice Sam, a Gender advocate, encouraged participants to consider the 2024 NDC Manifesto as a secondary constitution and ensure government accountability, particularly on issues concerning gender, women, and vulnerable groups like persons with disabilities.

