CSOs Platform on SDGs Welcomes Government’s Free Sanitary Pad Policy



Accra: The Ghana CSOs Platform on Sustainable Development Goals has welcomed the government’s budgetary allocation of GHC 292.4 million to provide free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools. The initiative is seen as a commendable and necessary step in tackling period poverty, reducing absenteeism among schoolgirls, and ensuring that no girl’s education is compromised due to a lack of menstrual hygiene products.





According to Ghana News Agency, the CSOs made this commendation through a statement signed by Ms. Levlyn Konadu Asiedu, the National Coordinator of the Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs. The statement acknowledged the positive impact of the initiative on girls’ school attendance, academic performance, and its role in decreasing the risk of school dropout, teenage pregnancy, and sexual and gender-based violence. However, it also raised concerns that a significant group of girls, such as those in apprenticeships and out-of-school, might be left out of this initiative.





The CSOs Platform called for an efficient strategy to include these groups to ensure inclusiveness. It emphasized the importance of providing proper toilets, water supply, and safe spaces for girls to manage their menstruation, as the lack of these resources exacerbates absenteeism and discomfort. Establishing safe and hygienic facilities, equipped with disposal bins, running water, and private changing areas, was deemed critical in fostering a supportive learning environment for menstruating girls.





Despite the tax waivers on locally manufactured sanitary pads in 2024, the statement noted that sporadic VAT charges and non-competitive prices still hinder access for young women and girls. The platform urged for a multi-year funding mechanism to maximize impact and improve the implementation and monitoring of tax waivers on locally produced sanitary pads. Collaboration with local manufacturers was also recommended to ensure a steady supply of products across the country.





The platform strongly recommended that the government prioritize the provision of gender-sensitive water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in basic schools to protect the privacy and dignity of girls. It urged the government to take decisive action to ensure that all girls, regardless of their economic background, can manage their menstruation with dignity and without barriers to education, health, and other opportunities.

