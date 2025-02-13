General

Court Remands Businessman Over Alleged GHC214,000 Car Fraud

Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a trader into police custody over an alleged GHC214,000 car fraud. Nicholas Lumor took the money under the pretext of supplying Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Amponsah with two Toyota Camry, two Hyundai Elantra, and 2023 Toyota Corolla model vehicles. He was ordered by the Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah to return on February 25, 2025.



According to Ghana News Agency, Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku told the Court that Mr. Amponsah, a businessman, was the complainant, residing at Cantonment, while Lumor, the accused person, lived at Koforidua. He said on May 16, 2024, the complainant traveled to Dubai and was looking for a Ghanaian restaurant, which his brother led him to, that belonged to the accused person.



Chief Inspector Danku said it was at the restaurant that the accused person informed the complainant that he exported vehicles to Ghana. The complainant became interested and requested that the accused person export five cars to Ghana for him, the Court heard.



Prosecution stated the complainant returned to Ghana, and the accused person showed him pictures of accident vehicles, where he asked the complainant to pay GHC214,000. The complainant obliged, and the money paid included the cost of shipping the vehicles to Ghana, Police told the Court.



Chief Inspector Danku said after Lumor had received the money, he refused to pick up Mr. Amponsah’s calls until August 7, 2024, when Lumor called the complainant to give him an additional GHC150,000, which the complainant did hesitantly.



He said when Mr. Amponsah did not hear from Lumor for some time, he made a formal complaint to the Dubai Police. The Police revealed to the complainant that Lumor left Dubai for Ghana on August 3, before the report was made. Prosecution said he was arrested in Ghana and is still assisting in Police investigation.

