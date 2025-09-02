Corruption Threatens National Development – NCCE



Oforikrom: Ms. Rosina Owoo, the Oforikrom Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has highlighted corruption as a significant barrier to Ghana’s socio-economic progress, emphasizing the need for collective action to address the issue. She conveyed these remarks during a youth engagement programme focused on ‘Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption,’ organized by the NCCE Oforikrom Municipal Directorate, with support from GIZ and the European Union (EU).





According to Ghana News Agency, the event assembled 50 youth from the municipality to provide them with practical insights into the rule of law, civic rights, and legal frameworks that advance accountability and transparency. Ms. Owoo pointed out that despite repeated efforts by successive governments, corruption continues to hinder development initiatives. She explained that corruption adversely impacts the economy and society by depriving citizens of access to quality education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other essential services.





Ms. Owoo identified prevalent forms of corruption, including bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, extortion, facilitation payments, and fraud, urging participants to steer clear of such activities. She emphasized the necessity for grassroots participation in fighting corruption and called on the youth to become champions of transparency in their communities. She encouraged them to reject corrupt practices and hold leaders accountable.





Chief Superintendent Fred Hammond, KNUST Divisional Police Commander, advised the youth to balance their civic rights with their civic responsibilities, as outlined in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. He reminded attendees that while Articles 12 to 30 ensure rights like the right to life, personal liberty, and freedom of speech, citizens must also fulfill duties such as paying taxes, reporting crimes, protecting the environment, and adhering to the law.





The Commander urged the youth to aid in crime prevention by reporting wrongdoing in their communities, offering anonymous tips, or sharing evidence with law enforcement. Mr. Charles Alex Quainoo, Chief Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Ashanti Region, informed participants about the Whistleblowers Act (Act 720), describing it as a crucial tool in combating corruption. He explained that the Act, enacted in 2006, empowers citizens to report acts of impropriety at any stage and provides protection for whistleblowers against retaliation from employers or others.

