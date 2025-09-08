Convert Casual Health Workers to Permanent Staff – HSWU



Accra: The Health Service Workers’ Union of Ghana (HSWU) has called on the government to convert casual health workers to permanent staff to ensure stability in the sector. Mr. Franklin Ansah, the General Secretary of the Health Service Workers Union, made this appeal during a ceremony marking the Union Week Celebration, highlighting that some members have been serving as casual staff for over 25 years, which undermines effective planning and worker dignity.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ansah emphasized that granting permanent status to these workers would help preserve hospitals’ internally generated funds, thereby enhancing the supply of essential medicines. He noted that health workers face extreme pressure and emotional challenges daily, and implementing agreed conditions of service is crucial not only as a labor issue but as a health system issue. Mr. Ansah called for collective responsibility, urging the government to collaborate with unions and stakeholders to prioritize healthcare financing, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure fair compensation.





Mr. Ansah also pointed out the challenge posed by climate change to the health service, with rising temperatures, floods, and droughts threatening infrastructure, nutrition, and public health. He advocated for a climate-resilient health system to protect both workers and patients. He further stressed the importance of preparedness by citing the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vulnerabilities of weak supply chains and inadequate protection. He underscored the need for digital transformation in health facilities to deliver timely and efficient service, supported by training and empowerment for health professionals.





Dr. Lloyd Baffoe, the Chairman of the HSWU, highlighted the theme of the occasion, ‘Organising for Better Health Outcomes’, which underscores the significant service members provide to the country. Dr. Baffoe noted the union’s achievements in strengthening organizational structures, improving working conditions, and providing training and capacity-building opportunities for health workers. However, he acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by Ghana’s health facilities, including inadequate resources and poor conditions of service, which affect the quality of care.





Mr. Joshua Ansah, the General Secretary for the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), commended the union on its 81-year anniversary, recognizing the members’ efforts in maintaining a robust union. He remarked that the celebration serves as a reminder of the vital role health workers play in quality healthcare delivery.

