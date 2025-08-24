Convention People’s Party Proposes Strategies to Mitigate Illegal Mining Activities



Accra: The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has put forward a series of policy recommendations aimed at redirecting young individuals away from illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, and towards sustainable livelihood opportunities.





According to Ghana News Agency, the CPP addressed a letter to Mr. Eric Opoku, the Minister of Agriculture, emphasizing the need for government projects to be specifically designed to benefit youths involved in galamsey. The letter, signed by Mr. Enock Donald Sakpa, the acting Secretary General of the CPP, highlighted that despite its illegal status, galamsey has become a significant source of income for many young Ghanaians.





The CPP’s proposal includes providing alternative opportunities that can help youths transition to safer and more sustainable livelihoods. This shift, they believe, will contribute to mitigating environmental degradation and reducing health risks associated with illegal mining activities.





The party urged the Ministry of Agriculture to develop projects offering training, resources, and support for youth leaving the galamsey sector. Suggested initiatives encompass crop cultivation, agro-processing, and marketing, which could empower young people to become productive members of society.





In addition, the CPP recommended vocational training programs in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and renewable energy to equip the youth with alternative skills. They believe that such programs could help decrease the nation’s dependence on illegal mining while promoting sustainable economic development.





The party also advised the establishment of mentorship programs that pair young individuals with seasoned professionals in their chosen fields, offering them guidance and support during their transition. Furthermore, the CPP suggested economic incentives, including subsidies, grants, or low-interest loans, to encourage youth participation in these alternative livelihoods.





By tailoring flagship projects to benefit youths involved in galamsey, the CPP asserted that the government could effectively reduce environmental damage, stimulate economic growth, and promote youth empowerment.

