Continue striving for higher heights – Chief of Staff to DVLA



Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, has urged management and staff of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to continue striving for greater heights, consistently innovate, and provide world-class services to all Ghanaians.

She said the DVLA had undergone a remarkable transformation from a manual, time-consuming operation to a modern institution that embraced technology and innovation, adapting to the evolving needs of the Ghanaian population.

The Chief of Staff was speaking at the commissioning of the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Accra.

The New Regional Office is located at Narhman, on Haatso Road opposite Transitions Funeral Home.

Designed to facilitate efficient service delivery, it is equipped with modernised digital tools to streamline DVLA’s operations, such that customers visiting the Narhman office will experience enhanced services, reducing waiting times and enabling smoother interactions

.

Madam Osei-Opare said the commissioning of the new regional office underscored the Government’s broader vision of strengthening public institutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of the people.

She said in a world where speed, efficiency, and accessibility were crucial, the facility would serve as a central hub for driving innovation in the sector, enhancing the quality of services offered, and ensuring that systems keep pace with global standards.

The Chief of Staff said the facility would provide a place where services were rendered in a swift, seamless, and transparent manner, utilising cutting-edge technology to eliminate the bottlenecks that had long plagued public service delivery.

She said the transportation sector was the lifeline of trade, commerce, and human mobility, and that as Ghana continues to rise as a hub of economic activity in West Africa, it was imperative that transportation and regulatory frameworks were agile and fit-for-purpose.

Madam Osei-Opare said the Government remained r

esolute in its drive to decentralise public services, bringing government closer to the people and ensuring effective public-private partnership.

‘The future of public infrastructure must be sustainable, reducing our carbon footprint while maximising efficiency,’ she added.

She charged the management to implement and adhere to the highest standards of maintenance, ensuring that the facility remained a model of excellence for generations to come.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport, said one of the fundamental priorities of the Ministry was to improve the country’s road safety situation, and that at the moment, road traffic crashes continued to claim the lives of far too many Ghanaians.

He said while much progress had been made, resulting in some consistent reductions in traffic fatalities over the past few years, the work was far from over.

The transport minister said with the efforts made in improving the governance framework, particularly the new mandate of the NRSA as the road transport

service regulator, in addition to other parallel programmes, carnage on the roads could be addressed.

Mr Asiamah cautioned all and sundry to exercise restraint and be road safety cautious as the election drew closer.

He urged all political parties to strictly adhere to the Road Safety Codes launched by the NRSA for political activities so that they could further drive down the facilities on the roads.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, said the new office aligned with the Authority’s mission to improve public service delivery through innovation and excellence.

‘This office represents our ongoing commitment to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers, embracing new technology, and maintaining the highest standards in vehicle and driver licensing’

‘Our goal is to serve our clients in a conducive environment with efficiency, safety and convenience,’ he noted.

He said with this new facility, DVLA remained dedicated to providing world-class services and fostering a safe, efficie

nt, and sustainable transportation system for all Ghanaians.

Source: Ghana News Agency