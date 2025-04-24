Consider Children’s Education as Paramount – Odikro of Abura Dunkwa

Abura Dunkwa: Nana Owusu Koko II, the Odikro (Chief) of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region, has admonished parents and guardians to remain committed to educating their children and wards. He emphasized that education plays a critical role in the development of individuals, communities, and the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Koko made the call during the celebration of the Odumkwaa Festival of the chiefs and people of Abura Dunkwa, themed ‘Empowering Future Generations; Enhancing Education Standards in Abura Dunkwa’. The Odikro highlighted that education could help unlock the potential of individuals and ultimately contribute to the development of the town and beyond.

He also advised students to focus on their studies and avoid negative behaviors, such as smoking tobacco, using illicit drugs, drinking hard liquor, and other acts that could lead to teenage pregnancy. Expressing concern about the numerous challenges faced by Aburaman Senior High School, he appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help complete all abandoned projects at the school to facilitate smooth academic work.

Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for AAK, assured that the challenges confronting Aburaman Senior High School would soon be addressed, with arrangements being made for a new school bus to aid in the transportation of students for academic and extracurricular activities. He also mentioned plans for tarring all town roads, addressing challenges at the district hospital, and enrolling many youths in Abura Dunkwa in the National Apprenticeship program to promote self-sufficiency and communal support.

The MP contributed GHS10,000.00 to support the festival. Mr. Patrick Acquah, the Abangye Committee Chairman, stressed that community development is a collective responsibility and encouraged the youth to eschew selfishness and rancor, and unite for the town’s development.

The ‘Abangye’ or Akwambo festival is centered around Nana Dunkwa, the local deity, and his wife, Nana Tantan, who protect the people of Abura Dunkwa. It is observed to preserve the cultural heritage through rites like pouring libation and marching with palm fronds through the streets, a tradition rooted in protecting homes from wild animals in the past.

Abura Dunkwa offers interesting sites such as the twin coconut site, snake palm tree, Asebu Amenfi’s implanted rod, and the lake of survival. Other attractions include the clay island, footprint river, bamboo canopy, and the rock with a human fingerprint.