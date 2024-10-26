Combating misinformation and disinformation is a shared responsibility-Albert Kofi Owusu



The General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Albert Kofi Owusu, has called for a collaborative effort in the fight against misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He emphasised that addressing the growing threat of fake news must be a shared responsibility, urging all stakeholders-from the Electoral Commission and political parties to media houses and citizens-to ensure that truth prevails over falsehood in the run up to the elections for the sake of Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Kofi Owusu made this call during the 5th Guess Lecture Series, organised by the UPSA Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies (FITCS) on Wednesday, October 23.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Misinformation and Disinformation on Elections Communications: Recommendations to Stakeholders on Ghana’s 2024 Elections’.

The General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Albert Kofi Owusu, has called for a collaborative effort in the fight against misinformation and disinformati

on ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He emphasised that addressing the growing threat of fake news must be a shared responsibility, urging all stakeholders-from the Electoral Commission and political parties to media houses and citizens-to ensure that truth prevails over falsehood in the run up to the elections for the sake of Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Kofi Owusu made this call during the 5th Guess Lecture Series, organised by the UPSA Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies (FITCS) on Wednesday, October 23.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Misinformation and Disinformation on Elections Communications: Recommendations to Stakeholders on Ghana’s 2024 Elections’.

Dean of FITCS, Prof. Emmanuel Selase Asamoah, mentioned that the phenomenon of misinformation and disinformation is not just troubling but threatens the very fabric of Ghana’s democratic system.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the lecture, noting that Mr. Owusu’s practical insights would equip them with the

tools needed to navigate the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation.

The 5th Guest Lecture Series provided an essential platform for the exchange of ideas, equipping students and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to confront the growing threat of false information as Ghana prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Source: Ghana News Agency