Clifford Danquah Crowned Betway Ghana’s First Aviator Legend, Takes Home GHS 500,000



Accra: Mr Clifford Danquah, a Ghana’s Finest Gamer, has been crowned the Aviator Legends winner after an outstanding performance. The tournament, which brought together players from across the country, saw Mr Danquah beat stiff competition from some of the best digital pilots to walk away with the ultimate prize.





According to Ghana News Agency, after intense rounds of play and leaderboard battles with thousands of contenders, the top eight finalists took the stage at the grand finale in Accra. They battled for glory, bragging rights, and one of the biggest cash prizes ever awarded in a local gaming competition.





Mr Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager-Marketing for Betway in Ghana, said, “This competition has been a celebration of skill, strategy and smart play.” He expressed pride in the talent and passion displayed by the players, adding that Clifford Danquah’s win is a testament to the spirit of Ghanaian gamers.





Mr Oppong-Nkrumah further stated that Betway remains committed to creating platforms that reward players and deliver world-class, exciting, and responsible entertainment. The Aviator Legends series not only reinforced Betway’s position as a leading force in digital gaming but also showcased its commitment to delivering innovative and rewarding experiences for Ghana players.





As Betway continues to expand its footprint in the market, the tournament sets a new benchmark for interactive engagement and thrilling local content. Mr Danquah expressed disbelief at his victory, stating, “Aviator is more than just a game, it is about trusting your instincts and knowing when to take the leap.” He expressed gratitude to Betway for creating the platform and commended other players for showcasing their skills, looking forward to more such competitions.

