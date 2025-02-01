Citizens Applaud Suspension of Four Ghanaian MPs for Misconduct



Hohoe: The suspension of four Members of Parliament (MPs) by the Speaker of Parliament has been welcomed by some citizens in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region. Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin suspended the four MPs from attending parliamentary sittings for two weeks, effective Friday, January 31, 2025. The suspended MPs are: Mr Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Majority Chief Whip, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip, Mr Jerry Shaibu, Second Minority Whip, and Mr Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, a New Patriotic Party MP for Gushegu. The suspension of the MPs stemmed from misconduct during the Appointments Committee proceedings.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Lawrence Amoah, a Medical Officer, said the suspension was a tough decision made by the Speaker and would set the tone for future behaviours of the legislators. He stated that he would place the blame at the doorstep of Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of the Committee, who was too lenient with the way Committee Members were called to order. ‘I watched the previous vetting just four years ago and the Chairperson ‘dictated’ the tone for the vetting; unfortunately, this is not the case during this time.’





Ms Linda Adu, a student, said the suspension would also put respect to the image of the Parliament of Ghana, adding that the public might lose respect for the House if the action to suspend the MPs had not been taken. She emphasized that behaviour of vandalism should not be exhibited on national televisions because it could convey a message to the youth that resorting to destruction of properties was the way to respond to varying opinions.





Mr Eric Atikpladza, a Media Personality, described the incident leading to the suspension of the MPs as unfortunate. Mr Atikpladza said the disagreement at the Appointment Committee could have been avoided if there was more consensus between the Minority and Majority sides of Parliament. He noted that the destruction of state properties, including microphones, only painted a picture of the Members as not being honourable.





Many others gave thumbs up to the Speaker for showing leadership in the aftermath of the chaos. The Speaker of Parliament also set up a 7-member Special Committee to investigate the incident and present its findings within ten days.

