Christian Faith Church Int. celebrates 40 years’ anniversary



Mr. John Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Christians to be at the forefront of moral renewal.

He said, the church’s role in this moral renewal cannot be underestimated as dishonesty, moral decadence was becoming pervasive against truth, integrity, responsibility and hospitality.

Mr. Mahama said: ‘This renewal must begin from our homes through to the political space.’

The NDC Presidential Candidate was speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Christian Faith Church International in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The anniversary was celebrated under the theme: ‘Celebrating Our Journey of Faith and Embracing new Heights ‘.

The 40th anniversary is a time chosen to honour the past, embrace the present and look forward to a glorious future.

Mr. Mahama said the journey of the Church was still work in progress to enhance the light of salvation.

The Presidential Candidate of the NDC hitting on the state of the economy said the 24-Hour Economy proposal by the party

was a sure bet to changing the fortunes of the Ghanaian.

He also urged the clergy and all stakeholders to begin speaking up against some actions of the EC which had the tendency to mar the peace of the country.

The General Secretary of the GPCC, Mr. Immanuel Tettey, exhorted the members of the Church to walk in the faith of the possibilities that God gave to those who diligently follow him

He said: ‘As members and leaders of the Church, we need a broader vision to develop society both socially and spiritually.’

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, the General Overseer of the Christian Faith Church remembered the esteemed pioneers who laid the foundation of the church.

He said the 40 years had been a journey of mixed feelings.

‘Our journey has been marked by moments of triumph, challenges and struggles and seasons of growth,’ he said.

The General Overseer entreated the congregation to renew their faith, become refreshed and their spirit revitalised for the opportunities ahead.

On the 2024 elections, he encouraged s

ociety to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech and rather focus on issue-based campaigns, tolerance and understanding to promote responsible, transparent, impartial and peaceful process.

Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer prayed the church to continue to pray for the country as the elections approached for a peaceful electoral process.

The Christian Faith Church International had witnessed modest growth and expansion in Ghana, West Africa, South Africa, UK, Europe and the USA.

The Church was established by the late Prophet Joseph Suapim Botwe and wife Sarah and some members who exited the Christ Apostolic Church in November 1983.

Source: Ghana News Agency