Christian Council Mourns Helicopter Crash Victims, Calls on Churches to Pray



Accra: The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash at Sikaman near Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of eight prominent individuals, describing the incident as a ‘Black Wednesday’ in the nation’s history. The deceased include Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Environment Minister, and Mr. Samuel Sarpong, First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress. The others are Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate, Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. They were on their way to launch the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Rev. Dr. Cyril G.K. Fayose, the General Secretary of the Council, extended heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the bereaved families, and the Ghana Armed Forces, urging churches across the country to lift up fervent prayers for comfort, healing, and national unity. ‘We recognise the weight of leadership in moments such as these and pray that the Lord grants him divine strength, wisdom, and comfort,’ the statement said.





The Council also paid tribute to the Armed Forces, noting that the fallen officers were not merely servicemen but symbols of courage, duty, and sacrifice. The tragedy comes barely a month after the loss of 15 members of the Obogu Youth Ministry in a fatal road accident near Juaso, deepening the nation’s collective grief. ‘To the Ghana Armed Forces, we stand in solemn solidarity. These were not merely servicemen, they were embodiments of duty, courage, and sacrifice. Their passing is a national wound, and we honour their legacy with reverence and prayer,’ the statement added.





It called on all churches and faith-based institutions to dedicate time in their services to pray for the souls of the departed, the healing of affected families, and divine guidance for the nation’s leaders. ‘In moments such as these, we are reminded of our shared humanity and our collective need for grace. May this tragedy draw us closer to one another and to God, who remains our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble,’ the statement said. The Christian Council prayed that such a tragedy may never befall the nation again and may the light of Christ shine eternally upon the memory of the departed.

