China-Africa Modernization Momentum Gains Pace at Nigeria Conference



Abuja: The growing momentum and tangible progress between China and African countries have been lauded by Nigerian officials and experts, who highlighted the commitment exhibited so far through their partnership in jointly advancing modernization. They made the remarks at the Second Post-FOCAC Abuja Forum, which was held Thursday in Nigeria’s capital, and organized by the Center for Contemporary China-Africa Research in Nigeria, with the theme ‘Jointly Advancing China-Africa Modernization and Achieving the 10 Partnership Initiative in an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, director of the research center, emphasized the strength of China-Africa relations, describing them as a formidable force and a journey of resilience. He noted that since 1955, China and Africa have consistently rejected colonialism and subjugation, with China supporting African countries’ modernization, growth, and development through investment, aid, and credit lines. Ibrahim stated that Africa is assured of true modernization and development through mutual trust, assistance, learning, exchanges, and common development.





Several speakers at the event highlighted recent progress in bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria, praising the comprehensive strategic partnership agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries last year. They urged Nigerian authorities to leverage China’s zero-tariff policy, share development opportunities, and achieve mutual revitalization goals. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, reiterated the strategic importance of the cooperation, affirming the 10 partnership actions that aim to advance China-Africa modernization and elevate their community to new heights.





The forum also included the introduction of the ‘Abuja Consensus’ by the CCCR, providing a strategic framework for Africa’s modernization. This framework encompasses a mixed economy, technological breakthroughs, domestic economy, export-led growth, industrial capacity building, fiscal discipline, incremental reforms, resource control, security architecture, and intra-African trade.

