China Affirms Commitment to Africa’s Modernisation Amid Global Challenges



Beijing: Two senior Chinese government officials have pledged China’s enduring commitment to supporting Africa’s modernisation agenda under an all-weather, win-win strategic partnership. Mr Shen Sha, Counsellor at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr Li Mingxiang, Deputy Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, gave the assurance during separate engagements with a 20-member delegation of African media and think tank leaders in the Chinese capital of Beijing, on Monday.





According to Ghana News Agency, the discussions were held under the theme: ‘Achievements, Opportunities and Challenges of China-Africa Cooperation in the New Era, and Implementation of the FOCAC Summit’. Both officials referenced the long-standing progressive relations between the sides and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote address at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which set out a comprehensive framework and follow-up action measures for deepening bilateral relations in response to evolving global dynamics.





The FOCAC Summit concluded that China’s ties with all African countries with diplomatic relations be elevated to the level of strategic partnerships, with China-Africa relations being formally characterised as ‘an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era.’ This comes as the world navigates rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.





The officials emphasised that China would support Africa as the world faced growing geopolitical tension, trade disruptions, and uncertainty, partly fuelled by unilateral policies such as the ‘America First’ economic approach. In contrast, China remained committed to working with Africa and other members of the Global South to promote multilateralism, trilateralism, and a fairer global economic governance system, they emphasised.





Mr Shen said China was ready to work hand in hand with Africa to advance a people-centred modernisation agenda that prioritised human development, poverty reduction, skills training, employment, and social security. China and Africa must pursue inclusive and diverse modernisation by strengthening cultural exchanges and promoting mutual respect between civilizations through the Global Civilization Initiative, he noted.





He also emphasised the importance of eco-friendly growth, stating that China would support Africa in developing green energy systems, improving climate resilience, and accelerating low-carbon transitions. On security, China would continue to prioritise Africa under the Global Security Initiative, helping the continent build independent peacekeeping capacity and ensuring that peace and development moved hand in hand.





‘The path to modernisation must also be just and equitable, tailored to national contexts, and grounded in shared learning and mutual respect,’ he emphasised. To give concrete expression to these principles, China is rolling out a series of major partnership actions with Africa over the next three years.





These include strengthening mutual learning by establishing governance platforms, leadership academies and 25 China-Africa studies centres, while also deepening exchanges with African political parties. On trade, China on 1st December 2024, opened its market wider by granting 100 percent zero-tariff treatment to all Least Developed Countries (LDCs) with diplomatic ties to China, including 33 in Africa, through a framework agreement.





This move is aimed at transforming China’s vast consumer base into real economic opportunity for African nations. China will also expand access for African agricultural products, enhance cooperation in e-commerce, and implement a quality enhancement programme to strengthen the competitiveness of African exports.





In support of industrialisation, China would promote joint industrial clusters, empower African small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and collaborate on digital technology projects and innovation centres. To improve infrastructure connectivity, China is undertaking 30 projects across Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative, with the aim of enhancing transcontinental transport networks, logistics, and financial integration.





Development cooperation remains a key pillar, with China committing to 1,000 small-scale but impactful livelihood projects, supporting major continental events such as the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and replenishing multilateral facilities to boost long-term development. On health, China plans to establish hospital alliances, joint medical centres, and health facilities, while sending 2,000 medical personnel to support public health and malaria control efforts.





It will also back pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa and strengthen the Africa CDC. In agriculture, China will provide emergency food aid worth one billion yuan, set up standardised demonstration farms, and facilitate technology transfer and two-way investment to promote value addition and job creation. This is aimed at generating at least one million jobs on the continent.





The FOCAC Summit designated 2026 as a Year of ‘People-to-people Exchanges’, Mr Shen said. This will be marked by expanded vocational training, youth exchange programmes, entrepreneurs matchmaking, the establishment of engineering academies and Luban workshops, and the launch of a Cultural Silk Road programme.





On the environment, China is implementing 30 clean energy projects, building meteorological early warning systems, and collaborating on biodiversity, remote sensing, and peaceful use of nuclear technology. In the security space, China is committing one billion yuan in military assistance, providing training for security personnel, and conducting joint exercises, patrols, and demining operations to enhance the safety of people and projects.





Mr Li spoke about China’s steady ranking as Africa’s largest trading partner for more than a decade, explaining that China’s GDP growth of five percent last year and 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2025 held better prospects for the relations. In 2024, trade between China and Africa reached US$295.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.1 percent, with significant growth recorded in sectors such as electric vehicle exports.





The trade volume is expected to exceed US$300 billion in 2025, underscoring the vast potential presented by the economic relations. Mr Shen said the principles of transparency, sincerity, solidarity, amity, good faith, and real results would drive the partnership on Modernisation.





Media practitioners and think tanks, he noted, played a big part in creating understanding among citizens on the true nature of the Sino-African relationship and mobilising them to maximise the opportunities offered. He, therefore, urged the team drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Southern Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia to undertake objective research and analysis into the existing relationship, and the tangible evidence of fruitfulness towards correcting the false and skewed narratives.





Madam Lindiwe Zulu, a former Minister of Social Development of South Africa, who led the visiting team, underscored the critical role of think tanks and the media in fostering public understanding and shaping opinions. She said discussions among the team members indicated their mutual desire to see Africa’s rapid development and prosperity for citizens.





They, therefore, hoped for the speedy implementation of the proposals in a framework of mutual respect and benefits, transparency and accountability. Founded in 2000, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation now comprises 55 members – China, 53 African countries with diplomatic relations, and the African Union Commission.





The theme for the 2024 summit was ‘Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a Community with a Shared Future’, with high-level sessions held on governance, industrialisation, security, and Belt and Road cooperation.

